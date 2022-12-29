Lilly and Sosei team up to discover GPCR-targeting drugs

Eli Lilly and Company and Sosei Group have inked an agreement to discover drug candidates for diabetes and metabolic diseases. Sosei will use structure-based drug design to find small molecules that selectively go after Lilly-nominated targets on G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Under the agreement, Sosei will receive $37 million in cash and potentially over $694 million in milestones and royalties.
