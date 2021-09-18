Lilly taps ProQR for RNA editing

Eli Lilly and Company is partnering with ProQR Therapeutics to develop up to five RNA-editing therapies for genetic diseases of the liver and nervous system. ProQR is one of several firms designing oligonucleotides that recruit a human enzyme called ADAR to make single-nucleotide changes in RNA. In August, Roche partnered with Shape Therapeutics to develop similar RNA-editing systems. ProQR will get $50 million up front and milestone payments of up to $1.25 billion.
