Manifold Bio gets $40 million for in vivo biologics design

Manifold Bio, a Boston-based start-up spun out of George Church’s lab at Harvard University and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, has raised $40 million in series A funding. Manifold says it has developed a system in which potential protein-based drugs can be tested in vivo as soon as they are designed rather than later in the development process. Manifold says its approach is powered by a bar-coding technology that allows protein mixtures to be tracked throughout testing.
