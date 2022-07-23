Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Drug Discovery

Manifold Bio gets $40 million for in vivo biologics design

by Gina Vitale
July 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 26
Manifold Bio, a Boston-based start-up spun out of George Church’s lab at Harvard University and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, has raised $40 million in series A funding. Manifold says it has developed a system in which potential protein-based drugs can be tested in vivo as soon as they are designed rather than later in the development process. Manifold says its approach is powered by a bar-coding technology that allows protein mixtures to be tracked throughout testing.

