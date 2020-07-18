Merck & Co. partners with Dewpoint for biological condensate drug discovery

The Boston-based start-up Dewpoint Therapeutics has struck a partnership with Merck & Co. to develop drugs that treat HIV. Dewpoint is focused on developing new ways to drug biomolecular condensates, droplet-like structures of RNA, proteins, and other molecules inside cells that form through a physical process called liquid-liquid phase separation. The firm says these droplets hold secrets for new ways to make drugs for tough-to-treat and untreatable diseases. Dewpoint could receive up to $305 million in payments from Merck.
