Merck partners with Variational AI for drug discovery

Merck & Co. has partnered with Variational AI to explore using artificial intelligence in drug discovery. Variational AI CEO Handol Kim says Merck will test Variational’s Enki platform in finding new small molecules, though the firms did not identify specific targets. This platform, which Kim has compared to DALL-E and Midjourney, is meant to generate small-molecule structures in response to a target product profile.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter