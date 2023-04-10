Merck signs a protein-degrader deal

The Austrian firm Proxygen has signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Merck & Co. to discover and develop molecular glue degraders against multiple therapeutic targets. Unlike typical inhibitor drugs, molecular glue degraders work by eliminating disease-related proteins altogether. The Vienna-based start-up will receive up-front and milestone payments of up to $2.55 billion from Merck, and it is eligble for future royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter