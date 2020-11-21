Metagenomi raises $65 million for new CRISPR systems

Metagenomi, a start-up quietly founded by University of California, Berkeley, scientists in 2018, has raised $65 million in series A financing. The name refers to the growing field of metagenomics—the study of genetic material obtained from environmental samples and a method for studying microbes that can’t be cultured in the lab. Metagenomi uses algorithms to scan the genomes of thousands of microbes to find proteins that can be turned into new CRISPR gene-editing systems. It is targeting drugs for cancer and rare genetic diseases.
