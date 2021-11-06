Moderna partners with gene-editing company Metagenomi

Moderna, known for its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19, is branching out into gene editing. Moderna has struck a research collaboration with Metagenomi, a start-up focused on discovering new enzymes for CRISPR gene editing and other gene-editing systems. The companies will encode the systems in mRNA molecules and package the molecules in Moderna’s lipid nanoparticles to treat genetic diseases. Metagenomi will get an undisclosed payment and investment from Moderna.
