Molecular glue firms advance

Degron Therapeutics has partnered with Takeda to develop molecular glue degraders that will be used in cancer, inflammation, and neuroscience treatments. The deal centers on Degron’s GlueXplorer platform, which will be used to identify possible degrader candidates. Separately, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, which also develops molecular glue degraders, says it has collected $100 million before expenses from its underwritten public offering. The company says its QuEEN platform uses AI, proteomics, drug libraries, and structural biology to identify candidates and targets.
