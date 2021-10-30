Mozart and Egle launch with T regulatory cell focus

Two biotech firms have launched to develop therapies focused on regulatory T cells (Tregs), a class of immune cells that help control immune response. Seattle-based Mozart Therapeutics raised $55 million in series A financing to develop drugs that target a subset of Tregs to quell runaway immune response in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Paris-based Egle Therapeutics raised $46.6 million in series A financing to develop engineered Tregs as cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer.
