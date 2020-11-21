Nereid Therapeutics launches with $50 million series A

Nereid Therapeutics, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has received $50 million in series A funding from the venture capital firm Apple Tree Partners. The biotech company wants to develop therapeutics for diseases possibly caused by inappropriate protein activity in biomolecular condensates, which are liquid phases in cells. Nereid’s platform is based on the work of cofounder Clifford Brangwynne of Princeton University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter