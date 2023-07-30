New protein degrader collaboration announced

The Japanese companies Astellas Pharma and PeptiDream have announced a collaboration to discover new protein degraders for two targets of Astellas’s choosing and potentially another three. PeptiDream boasts a discovery platform for macrocyclic peptide drugs that is licensed from the University of Tokyo. On top of the $21 million cash sum PeptiDream will receive from the deal, the company is also eligible for royalties and $150 million in milestones per target.
