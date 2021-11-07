Novartis partners with Dunad for protein degrader therapies

Novartis is expanding its investment in protein degradation therapies through a partnership with the British start-up Dunad Therapeutics. Novartis will pay Dunad $24 million up front and provide research funding to develop small-molecule drug candidates for up to four protein targets. Novartis has the exclusive option to license and clinically test the compounds, and Dunad could earn up to $1.3 billion in milestone payments. The investment bolsters Novartis’s own cancer-focused protein degradation projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter