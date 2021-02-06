Nuvalent raises $50 million for drug-resistant cancer

Nuvalent has raised $50 million in series A financing from Deerfield Management to develop small-molecule kinase inhibitors for people whose tumors have developed resistance to existing kinase inhibitors. Nuvalent plans to start a clinical trial of its lead candidate, a ROS1 inhibitor, in non-small-cell lung carcinoma in the second half of 2021. It is also planning a clinical trial of its ALK inhibitor in 2022. Harvard University chemical biologist and organic chemist Matthew Shair founded Nuvalent with Deerfield in 2017.
