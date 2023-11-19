Nvidia invests in start-up Terray

Terray Therapeutics says the venture capital arm of the semiconductor maker Nvidia is a participant in a new round of financing. Terray isn’t disclosing the amount it raised, but it launched in early 2022 with $60 million for its iterative approach to small-molecule drug discovery. Nvidia has become one of the world’s most valuable companies on the strength of its computer chips, used by generative AI, and its cloud platform, which Terray plans to use for chemical modeling.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter