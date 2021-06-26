Orum raises $84 million for protein-degrader antibodies

Orum Therapeutics has raised $84 million in series B financing to develop antibody-drug conjugates that deliver small-molecule protein degraders to cancer cells. When the antibodies bind a target on the surface of a cancer cell, they are engulfed and digested, then release a degrader. The degrader then binds to an intracellular protein and tags it for degradation. The start-up, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Daejeon, South Korea, will use the money to advance programs for undisclosed targets in solid tumors and blood cancers.
