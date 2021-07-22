Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Discovery

PAQ launches with $30 million to hijack autophagy for protein degradation

The startup will develop small molecules that label proteins, and other substances, for destruction in autophagosomes

by Ryan Cross
July 22, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

PAQ Therapeutics has launched with $30 million in series A financing. The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based start-up aims to design drugs that manipulate autophagy, a complex process sometimes described as cellular housecleaning. The goal is to remove unwanted proteins or other debris that accumulate inside cells.

It’s a fresh approach to the increasingly popular field of targeted protein degradation.

Most drug companies working in protein degradation are designing small molecules that hijack the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway in cells. These molecules grab hold of a target protein and connect it to an enzyme that tags the protein with ubiquitin molecules. That ubiquitin mark destines the target protein for degradation in a cell’s protein trash compactor, called the proteasome.

PAQ, in contrast, is hijacking autophagy, used to remove many unwanted things from cells, including lipids, protein aggregates, old organelles, and even pathogens. When autophagy is activated, these things are swept into vesicles called autophagosomes and broken down.

PAQ is developing small molecules it calls autophagosome-tethering compounds (ATTECs) that tag target proteins, or other substances, and send them to the autophagosome. The start-up isn’t disclosing specifics on how ATTECs work but proteins, lipids, organelles, and more are on the table as possible targets.

Some neuroscientists are excited about the possibility of boosting autophagy to destroy protein aggregates that accumulate in the brains of people with neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyloid β in Alzheimer’s disease and synuclein in Parkinson’s disease. PAQ’s first program will focus on an undisclosed genetic neurodegenerative disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Outrun Therapeutics launches to stabilize proteins
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squib stick together on molecular glues
Recludix launches with $60 million for SH2 inhibitors
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE