Pfizer buys antifungal maker Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer has bought Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, developer of an experimental novel antifungal called fosmanogepix, for an undisclosed sum. Only three classes of antifungals are available on the market, Pfizer says, and no novel antifungals have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 20 years. Resistance to available treatments is growing. Fosmanogepix is in Phase 2 trials.
