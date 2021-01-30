Plexium adds $35 million to series A financing

Plexium, which focuses on developing protein-degrading therapies for challenging drug targets, has added $35 million to bring its series A financing to a total of $63 million. The company’s main drug targets are E3 ligases, which modulate protein destruction. Its DELPhe screening platform is designed to find small molecules that bind to E3 ligases. The company is developing several E3 ligase modulators for cancer and inflammatory disease treatment.
