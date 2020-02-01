Quench Bio launches with $50 million to target inflammasome pathway protein, gasdermin-D

Quench Bio, a start-up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has raised $50 million in series A financing to develop small molecules that target gasdermin D, a protein implicated in inflammatory conditions and activated by inflammasomes. Gasdermin D kills cells by forming rings that poke holes in the cell membrane, causing the cells to burst and release inflammatory molecules. Quench hopes that inhibiting gasdermin D will help treat diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
