Quris launches with $9 million for ‘patient-on-a-chip’ drug discovery

Quris has launched with $9 million in seed funding for its “patient-on-a-chip” technology. The start-up is working with the New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute to develop an automated system that tests thousands of compounds on thousands of genetically diverse stem cells. Quris’s machine-learning software will analyze how the cells respond to the compounds to identify potential drug candidates. The start-up’s first program is focused on fragile X syndrome, an inherited neurological condition that causes intellectual disability and sometimes autism.
