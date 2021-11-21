Recludix launches with $60 million for SH2 inhibitors

Recludix Pharma has launched with $60 million in series A funding to use DNA-encoded libraries to discover small-molecule drugs. The start-up’s focus is on inhibiting SH2 domains, protein structures important for cell signaling. SH2 domains are linked to several diseases but have proved difficult to drug. Recludix’s lead programs target SH2 domains in the transcription factors STAT3 and STAT6. It plans to test the drugs on cancers and inflammatory diseases.
