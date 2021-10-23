Rectify launches with $100 million to drug ABC transporters

Rectify Pharmaceuticals has launched with $100 million in series A financing to develop drugs that restore the function of ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters. ABC transporters are membrane-bound proteins that move molecules across cell membranes and are mutated in some genetic diseases. The start-up was founded in 2020 by Jonathan Moore. He was also a founding scientist at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he helped develop drugs that restore the function of CFTR, an ABC transporter that is mutated in cystic fibrosis.
