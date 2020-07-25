Roche and Jnana sign SLC transporter pact

Roche will pay Boston-based Jnana Therapeutics $40 million up front as part of a drug discovery pact that spans targets relevant in immunology and neuroscience. Stuart Schreiber and Ramnik Xavier, scientists at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, founded Jnana in 2017 to develop small molecules that target members of a family of 450 proteins, called solute carriers (SLC), that shuttle metabolites in and out of cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter