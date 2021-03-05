Roivant buys computational physics firm Silicon Therapeutics

Roivant Sciences is buying Silicon Therapeutics for $450 million in Roivant stock. Silicon Therapeutics uses computational physics to predict thermodynamics and conformational behavior of complex drug targets, with the goal of developing small-molecule modulators of those targets. Roivant says it will use Silicon Therapeutics’ technology to augment its technology for targeted protein degradation and to develop allosteric inhibitors, molecular glues, and high-affinity ligands.
