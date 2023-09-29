Septerna sells GPCR program to Vertex for $48 million

Septerna, a biotechnology company focused on developing new small-molecule drugs for G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), has sold a GPCR program to Vertex Pharmaceuticals for $47.5 million. Vertex sells several cystic fibrosis therapies and is pursuing treatments for other diseases. The agreement, announced just 2 months after Septerna closed a $150 million round of series B funding, concerns a discovery-stage Septerna program targeting an undisclosed receptor. If the program meets preclinical milestones, Septerna stands to earn additional payouts.
