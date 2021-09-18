Skyhawk snags $133 million to drug RNA

Skyhawk Therapeutics, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019, has raised $133 million to further develop small-molecule drugs that modify RNA expression. Skyhawk says it has raised more than $600 million to date and could earn more than $20 billion in milestone payments through collaborations with firms including Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The start-up is developing drugs for cancer and for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, neuromuscular, and viral diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter