Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Discovery

Small molecule activates key kinase

By boosting the activity of PI3Kα, the compound UCL-TRO-1938 spurs nerve regeneration in rats

by Bethany Halford
May 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

For decades, scientists have fought cancer by developing small molecules to inhibit kinase enzymes. These enzymes play an important role in a host of cellular processes, including phosphorylation and cell signaling. Dampening them can counter malignant growth in cancer cells. But now, researchers report that using a small molecule to activate—rather than inhibit—​phosphoinositide 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) can have beneficial effects. In animal studies, the activator compound, known as UCL-TRO-1938, regenerated damaged nerves and protected cardiac tissue from damage.

Structure of UCL-TRO-1938.

“In general, kinases do a lot of good things. So why are we always inhibiting them?” says Bart Vanhaesebroeck, a biologist at the University College London Cancer Institute who led the study. Vanhaesebroeck reasoned that if a small molecule that activates PI3Kα could be deployed topically or for short periods, it might be possible to take advantage of the kinase’s positive signaling properties without initiating its ability to spur cancer cells.

Vanhaesebroeck and coworkers teamed up with AstraZeneca to screen the drugmaker’s library of compounds for one that could activate PI3Kα. After making some molecular tweaks to one of their hits, they landed on UCL-TRO-1938. The molecule appears to wedge PI3Kα open so that it performs its function better. Tests in cells showed that UCL-TRO-1938 activated PI3K signaling, and studies in rodents showed that the molecule could stimulate nerve growth after injury and protect heart tissue after conditions simulating a heart attack (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-05972-2).

David Fruman, an expert in PI3K biochemistry at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in the study, points out that even though there are hundreds of inhibitors of different forms of PI3K, very little attention has been paid to activators of these enzymes. “The compound described in this paper adds an important missing piece to the pharmacological toolkit for exploring PI3K biology, with potential medical applications in preventing tissue injury,” he says in an email.

Vanhaesebroeck tells C&EN he’s exploring commercialization of UCL-TRO-1938. But the main takeaway is that scientists shouldn’t shy away from activating kinases, he says. “People should be more open to this type of crazy idea.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural killer cells may mediate cancer immunotherapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New target for anti-inflammatory agents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel strategy finds long-sought inhibitor for cancer-related enzyme
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE