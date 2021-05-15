Small-molecule-focused Interline launches with $92 million

Interline Therapeutics has launched with $92 million in funding from Forsite Capital, which incubated the biotech firm, and Arch Venture Partners. The San Francisco–based start-up plans to use a collection of tools—genomics, proteomics, structural biology, and computational chemistry—to explore the relationships between networks of proteins. Interline will focus on how disease-associated genetic variants change interactions between proteins, with the hope of identifying small-molecule drugs that modify those relationships.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter