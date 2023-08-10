Solu launches for bifunctional small-molecule drugs

Solu Therapeutics has debuted with $31 million in seed financing to develop a small-molecule drug technology licensed from GSK. Called Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera, or CyTaC, the technology results in bifunctional small molecules that bind to both an extracellular target and an antibody that can recruit the immune system to kill cancer and other pathogenic cells, the firm says. CyTaC is intended to “unlock” cell surface targets that antibodies can’t act on.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter