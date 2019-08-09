Sosei Heptares gets $26 million from Takeda for GPCR collaboration

Sosei Heptares, a specialist in small-molecule drug discovery for G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs), is collaborating with Takeda Pharmaceutical. Sosei will receive up to $26 million in near-term payments as it works on drug candidates against multiple GPCRs for gastrointestinal conditions. Sosei could earn more than $1.2 billion in future milestones. Sosei struck a similar deal with Genentech in July for a variety of diseases.
