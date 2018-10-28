Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Discovery

Targeting RNA’s tertiary structure

Small molecule disrupts RNA motif that’s found in fungus but not humans

by Bethany Halford﻿
October 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Structure of small molecule Intronostat B.

When scientists talk about druggable targets, they’re usually referring to proteins. But a new report confirms that RNA’s tertiary structure could also provide a rich vein of druggable biomolecules. Yale University’s Anna Marie Pyle and coworkers reasoned they could come up with druglike molecules by taking aim at the mitochondrial RNA tertiary structure known as self-splicing group II intron. This bit of RNA is essential for respiration in plants, fungi, and yeast, but it doesn’t exist in people or other mammals. The researchers screened a library of 10,000 compounds and found 16 that prevented the piece of RNA from working. Some of those molecules share common structural elements, which suggests they may have the same mechanism of action. The team then tweaked the basic skeleton of these compounds hoping to improve their potency and pharmacological properties. The most potent compound they made, which they dubbed intronistat B, fights the pathogen Candida parapsilosis, with antifungal activity that’s comparable to that of amphotericin B (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41589-018-0142-0). “Given the unique RNA metabolism of plants, fungi, and yeast, our results demonstrate that RNA targeting may provide a much needed approach for developing therapeutics against eukaryotic pathogens,” the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anti-inflammatory Drugs May Also Act As Antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Product Syntheses Analyzed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Recycling As An Antibiotic Plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE