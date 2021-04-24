Tectonic raises $80 million for GPCRs

Tectonic Therapeutic has raised $80 million in series A financing for G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery. The Watertown, Massachusetts–based start-up was cofounded in 2019 by Andrew Kruse and Timothy Springer, both professors in Harvard Medical School’s Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology. Springer has founded multiple biotech companies, was a founding investor in Moderna, and invested in the series A round. Tectonic will use technology developed by Kruse to target currently undruggable GPCRs for undisclosed conditions.
