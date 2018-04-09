Terns buys Lilly liver disease compounds

Eli Lilly & Co. has sold Terns Pharmaceuticals the rights to three small-molecule drug candidates for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease. The biotech firm is gaining a farnesoid X receptor agonist, a semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase inhibitor, and a preclinical molecule against an undisclosed drug. Terns will first develop the compounds in China. No drugs are approved to treat NASH, which is estimated to afflict up to 5% of the world’s population.
