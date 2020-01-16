University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to spend big on drug development

UPMC Enterprises, the commercialization arm of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, says it will spend $1 billion over the next 4 years to develop new drugs, diagnostics, and medical devices. The investment includes a previously announced $200 million to support an immunotherapy venture with the University of Pittsburgh. In the past 2 years, UPMC Enterprises has launched five companies and invested in another, Werewolf Therapeutics. In addition to immunotherapy, it will target respiratory disease and neuroinflammation, among other illnesses.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter