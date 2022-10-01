Unravel licenses technology from Harvard’s Wyss Institute

Unravel Biosciences has licensed technology invented at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for developing therapies for diseases affecting the central nervous system. The technology uses automated assays to screen for drug efficacy in tadpoles that have been CRISPR modified to bear the genetic signatures of a disease. The company, which was founded by several Wyss scientists, is first targeting Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive loss in motor and intellectual function, predominantly in girls.
