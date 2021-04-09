Ventus raises $100 million to drug innate immune system

Ventus Therapeutics, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2020, has raised $100 million in series B financing to develop small molecules that act on tough-to-drug targets in the innate immune system. Ventus says its second-most-advanced program is a molecule that targets NLRP3, an inflammasome protein implicated in a long list of diseases. The start-up has not disclosed its other programs but says it is interested in autoimmune, inflammation, oncology, and neurology indications.
