Verge and Alexion sign drug discovery deal worth up to $42 milion

Verge Therapeutics and AstraZeneca’s rare disease unit, Alexion, have signed a 4-year collaboration in which they will use Verge’s artificial intelligence platform, trained on multiomic patient data, to identify drug targets for rare neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. Verge will receive up to $42 million in the deal and an equity investment from AstraZeneca. In return, Alexion can license and advance successful targets found during the collaboration.
