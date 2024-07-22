Vertex to make degrader-antibody conjugates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is slated to develop degrader-antibody conjugates using targeted protein degradation technology from the South Korean biotech firm Orum Therapeutics. Vertex is paying Orum $15 million up front and a potential $310 million in milestone payments to use Orum’s platform. The Boston pharmaceutical firm intends to pair the degrader-antibody conjugates with gene editing, building on its success with the CRISPR medicine Casgevy.
