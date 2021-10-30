Vertex taps Mammoth Bio for CRISPR work

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is expanding its investment in CRISPR through a partnership with Mammoth Biosciences, a start-up cofounded by CRISPR gene-editing inventor Jennifer Doudna. Vertex will pay Mammoth $41 million up front and up to $650 million in future payments to use the start-up’s ultracompact Cas enzymes, whose small size could make delivery into the body easier. The firms will develop therapies for two undisclosed genetic diseases. Vertex is already developing a gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease with the firm CRISPR Therapeutics.
