Apertura Gene Therapy launches with $67 million

Apertura Gene Therapy has launched with $67 million in series A funding with the aim of overcoming problems that have kept gene therapy from widespread use. The company will develop new adeno-associated virus capsids for gene delivery using machine-learning approaches and high-throughput assays developed by the company’s scientific founder, Ben Deverman of Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. It also has a deal for technologies that control gene expression developed by Michael Greenberg’s lab at Harvard Medical School.
