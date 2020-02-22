Audentes to build gene therapy plant in North Carolina

Audentes Therapeutics is the latest drug company with plans to build a gene therapy manufacturing plant in North Carolina. Audentes, which was recently bought by Astellas Pharma for $3 billion, says it will spend $109 million to build a 12,500 m2 facility in Sanford. Bluebird Bio, Novartis, and Pfizer also have gene therapy sites in North Carolina. Audentes says the plant will create more than 200 new jobs. The firm has only one gene therapy in clinical trials.
