Bayer hands control of Casebia to Crispr Therapeutics

Bayer and Crispr Therapeutics teamed up in December 2015 to launch Casebia Therapeutics to develop gene-editing therapies for blood, eye, and heart diseases. Bayer pledged $300 million to the start-up, and Crispr pitched in $35 million. Bayer now plans to give Crispr full control of Casebia, although it still has rights to opt into two of the firm’s programs. Casebia is developing gene-editing therapies for hemophilia, multiple genetic forms of blindness, and a rare autoimmune disorder.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter