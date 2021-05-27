Biogen and Ginkgo partner on AAV manufacturing

Biogen and Ginkgo Bioworks will collaborate on a method of manufacturing recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors for gene therapies. The partners will use Ginkgo’s mammalian cell programming platform to improve AAV-producing plasmid vectors and cell lines with the goal of accelerating Biogen’s development of gene therapies. Biogen will pay Ginkgo $5 million up front and up to $115 million in commercial milestone payments.
