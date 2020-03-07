Biogen to develop zinc finger therapies with Sangamo

Biogen is paying Sangamo Therapeutics $350 million up front to develop gene therapies for neurological diseases. The deal focuses on Sangamo’s zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs), which dial the expression of genes up or down. The two most advanced programs in the collaboration use ZFP-TFs to decrease levels of tau proteins and α-synuclein proteins, implicated in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, respectively. Biogen has exclusive rights to develop Sangamo’s ZFP-TFs for up to 10 additional targets.
