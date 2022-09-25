Bluebird scores second gene therapy approval

Bluebird Bio has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the gene therapy elivaldogene autotemcel, branded as Skysona. The treatment slows the progression of neurologic dysfunction in young boys with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The go-ahead comes within a month of an FDA approval for Bluebird’s other gene therapy, Zynteglo, which treats the blood disorder β-thalassemia. Priced at $3 million for a full treatment, Skysona has eclipsed Zynteglo as the world’s most expensive drug.
