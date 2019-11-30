Boston cell and gene therapy manufacturing center planned

A high-profile team of academic, medical, and industry partners is forming a $50 million center for cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Boston. The approximately 2,800 m2 site is slated to open by the end of 2021 for academic, hospital, and start-up researchers. Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Millipore Sigma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, five major Boston hospitals, and the State of Massachusetts are contributing to the center.
