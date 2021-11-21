Chroma Medicine launches with $125 million for epigenetic editing

Chroma Medicine has launched with $125 million in financing to develop epigenetic editing therapies. Chroma uses a version of CRISPR gene editing that turns genes on or off by changing methylation patterns on DNA rather than by changing the DNA code itself. “We think it is going to unlock a huge breadth of applications,” says CEO Catherine Stehman-Breen. The firm isn’t disclosing its lead programs. Chroma is based on the work of its six academic founders: Luke Gilbert, Keith Joung, David Liu, Angelo Lombardo, Luigi Naldini, and Jonathan Weissman.
