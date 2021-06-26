Danaher will acquire Aldevron for $9.6 billion

Danaher, a supplier of health-care and process industry products, has agreed to acquire Aldevron, a supplier of plasmid DNA, messenger RNA, and recombinant proteins used in the manufacture of vaccines and cell and gene therapies, for $9.6 billion. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Aldevron employs about 600 people. The company plans to more than triple capacity this year by adding an 18,000 m2 facility to its 6,500 m2 operation in Fargo. The seller, the private equity firm EQT, bought a majority interest in Aldevron in 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter