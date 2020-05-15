Diabetes gene therapy firm Kriya launches

Nearly all gene therapy programs are focused on treating rare diseases caused by a single genetic mutation. Now, a new company, Kriya, has raised $80.5 million in series A funding to develop gene therapies for common diseases, including diabetes. The firm’s three lead therapies will encode insulin growth factor 1 for type 1 diabetes; a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes and obesity; and insulin and glucokinase for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Kriya’s roster includes former leaders of the gene therapy firms AveXis, Roivant Sciences, Sangamo Therapeutics, and Spark Therapeutics.
